Kate, princess of Wales, says she'll return to public duties

Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy and will return to some public duties in the coming months

Via AP news wire
Monday 09 September 2024 11:34

Kate, princess of Wales, says she'll return to public duties

Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy and will return to some public duties in the coming months.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William is expected to undertake a light program of engagements until the end of the year.

Kate announced in March that she was being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Kate attended a ceremonial birthday parade for her father-in-law King Charles III in June, and the following month presented the men’s winner’s trophy at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

