Netrebko withdraws from Ariadne role debut in Vienna, replaced by Davidsen in star soprano switch
Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned role debut in Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Vienna State Opera and been replaced by Lise Davidsen in a switch of star sopranos
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned role debut in Strauss' “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Vienna State Opera and been replaced by Lise Davidsen in a switch of star sopranos.
“Ill health this month compromised the preparation time required before starting rehearsals just after the new year,” Netrebko said in a statement Monday. “I am sad that I will not be interpreting this incredible new role but, because of the time unexpectedly lost, I am unable to prepare it to the standard I demand of myself."
Netrebko opened the season at Milan's Teatro alla Scala with six performances as Leonora in Verdi's “La Forza del Destino” from Dec. 7-22.
Davidsen made her Ariadne role debut at England's Glyndebourne Festival in 2017. She will take over from Netrebko for four performances from Jan. 21-31 in a cast that includes Michael Spyres, Kate Lindsey and Sara Blanch, with conductor Cornelius Meister.
“Bogdan Roščić and I are working to find a new period as soon as possible for me to sing it in Vienna,” Netrebko said, referring to the Vienna State Opera director.
Netrebko's next scheduled performance is a recital in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2025, her first U.S. appearance since 2019.