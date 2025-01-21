US border patrol agent was fatally shot in Vermont near Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities on Tuesday are investigating a fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent that also left a suspect dead and another injured on a Vermont highway near Canada, authorities said.

The agent's death Monday afternoon was confirmed by the FBI and Benjamine Huffman, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington. The injured suspect was taken into custody after the violence on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles (32 km) from the Canadian border, the FBI said in a statement.

Coventry is close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station, part of the Swanton Sector that encompasses Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire. The area includes 295 miles (475 kilometers) of international boundary with Canada.

A portion of the interstate had been closed in both directions following the shooting. The northbound lane reopened just after 5 p.m. Monday.

The FBI said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Huffman said the agent died “in the line of duty.” The identity of the agent, who was assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, was not immediately released.

The agent was shot at 3:15 p.m. on the interstate in Orleans County, a small community of 27,000 residents in the rural and remote Northeast Kingdom section of Vermont that straddles the Canadian border.

The Derby Line–Rock Island Border Crossing is located about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) by highway north of Coventry. It's a major link to the Canadian province of Quebec, giving northern Vermont more French speakers than most of New England.

Vincent Illuzzi, the state's attorney in neighboring Essex County, drove past what appeared to be a U.S. Border Patrol agent traffic stop on I-91 past the Newport exit Monday afternoon, he said, shortly before authorities reported the shots were fired.

“I'm heading down the road, not much traffic, and I saw them on the right,” he told The Associated Press over the phone Tuesday.

The agent was driving an unmarked white pickup trick with a cab on it and red and blue flashing lights, he said. The stopped vehicle appeared be a small, blue car, he said. The agent was speaking with someone standing in front of his truck, behind the car, he said.

“Nothing unusual at that point,” Illuzzi said, but when he got back on the highway later that night, it looked like the same two vehicles were still parked and other law enforecement vehicles had arrived.

Illuzzi said the U.S. Border Patrol works closely with state and local police in his county. “We have limited law enforcement and they're often primary responders in emergency cases."

The Orleans County state's attorney's office declined to comment Tuesday.

Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint sent condolences to the agent's family in a joint statement and said Border Patrol agents “deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions.”