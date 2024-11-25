Vatican to install a webcam at St. Peter's tomb as part technological outreach for Holy Year
Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St. Peter’s tomb remotely as part of the Vatican’s technological outreach with its far-flung flock during the upcoming Holy Year.
Pope Francis will inaugurate a webcam on Dec. 2 to be installed beneath the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica.
Another webcam will be placed on the basilica’s Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it.
The link will provide “symbolic access” to those who cannot make the journey, the Vatican said on Monday.
The 2025 Jubilee is a once-every-quarter-century event that is expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to Rome. Francis will official open the basilica’s Holy Door on Christmas Eve.
In another aspect of the Vatican’s communications outreach during the Holy Year, officials announced a new magazine featuring a section in which Francis responds to reader questions, including one from a grandmother concerned over children's decision to not have her grandchildren baptized.
