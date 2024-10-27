Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election without real opposition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Voters in Uzbekistan are choosing a new parliament in an election that features no real opposition to the Central Asian country’s strongman president, despite a recent overhaul of the electoral system and years of reform that have included economic liberalization and easing censorship.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev retains a tight grip on power in the country of 37 million. Since taking office in 2016, he has enjoyed broad support for a slew of political and economic reforms that relaxed the harshly repressive policies of his predecessor, longtime dictatorial leader Ismail Karimov.

Mirziyoyev has released some political prisoners, allowed the emergence of some independent news media and bloggers, and eased the tight controls on Islam that Karimov imposed to counter dissident views.

But reform appeared to stall last year, following a constitutional referendum in April that reset presidential term limits and could pave the way for Mirziyoyev to stay in office until 2037. Parliament rarely opposes laws drafted by Mirziyoyev's cabinet, while rights groups say thousands of people in Uzbekistan remain imprisoned on false charges.

Mirziyoyev’s govt in 2022 claimed to have eliminated what rights groups said had amounted to systemic forced labor, but some concerns have remained

Under changes introduced last year, Uzbekistan switched to a mixed election system, with half of its 150 lawmakers elected from party lists and the other half elected individually.

However, all candidates running in Sunday’s vote have been nominated by the country’s five registered parties. There are differences in focus among the parties, some of which stress issues such as the business climate or environmental protection, but none of them oppose Mirziyoyev.

Over 47% of voters had cast their ballots by 1 p.m. local time (0800 GMT), election authorities said, well above the 33% needed for the vote to be valid.