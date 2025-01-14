Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

University of Michigan basketball fans return to high school lot to find vehicles broken into

More than two dozen vehicles in a high school parking lot had their windows smashed and were broken into during a men’s college basketball game at nearby University of Michigan

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 January 2025 09:52 EST
Vehicle Break-Ins-Basketball Game
Vehicle Break-Ins-Basketball Game (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

More than two dozen vehicles in a high school parking lot had their windows smashed and were broken into during a men's college basketball game at nearby University of Michigan.

Ann Arbor police said the break-ins occurred Sunday, WXYZ-TV reported. Damage was reported to 27 vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Fans watching the Wolverines defeat the Washington Huskies at Crisler Arena discovered the damage as they returned to the lot at Pioneer High School. Cash, purses, wallets and other items were taken from the vehicles, police said.

“Everything was great until we got back out to the car after the game and saw glass everywhere,” Joe Weitz told the TV station.

Weitz, of Kalamazoo, said he had taken his 8-year-old daughter to her first Michigan basketball game.

“It was pretty devastating," he said. "My daughter was definitely pretty emotional because they went through everything in our car.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in