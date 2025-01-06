Diné College president remembered as a tireless advocate for Native American students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles “Monty” Roessel, a former director of the federal Bureau of Indian Education and president of the first tribal college to be established in the United States, has died. He was 63.

Diné College announced that Roessel died Monday while surrounded by his family. The school did not provide any details on the cause of death.

Roessel had led the college since 2017 and was integral in helping it expand into a four-year institution. His administration also spearheaded programs including the development of a Navajo Nation tribal law program, which recently welcomed its first class of students.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley called Roessel a tireless advocate for tribal education and a visionary leader.

“His leadership and dedication were pivotal in shaping educational opportunities for Navajo students, and his efforts have left an indelible mark on the future of our people,” she said in a statement.

Roessel came from a family of educators. His parents helped to establish the Rough Rock Community School on the Navajo Nation and they played key roles in creating Navajo Community College, what is now Diné College, in 1968.

A graduate of Chinle High School, Roessel earned a bachelor’s degree in photo communications from the University of Northern Colorado and went on to receive a master’s degree from Prescott College. He spent a few years working as a journalist, photographer and editor for various publications, including the Navajo Times Today.

He earned a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from Arizona State University and followed in his parents' footsteps, going to work at the Rough Rock Community School in 1998. He served as its executive director and superintendent before becoming an associate deputy director with the BIE in 2011. Two years later, he was appointed director of the bureau and oversaw nearly 200 schools serving Native American children in some 20 states.

His career at the BIE ended in 2016 after the U.S. Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General found that he had used his influence to obtain jobs for a close relative and a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship. He took the helm at Diné College several months later.

In March 2024, the American Indian College Fund named Roessel as its tribal college president honoree for the year — an award granted to those who have made positive and lasting impacts on the tribal college movement.

Navajo Council Delegate Carl Slater, one of Roessel's nephews, said his uncle was a man of integrity.

“He dedicated his life to advancing the cause of our Diné and demonstrated his immense love for our learners, no matter their background,” Slater said in a statement. "His children and family, who live his legacy each day, were his life’s greatest pride. His loss, while painful, is a challenge for each of us to serve, in our own ways, our Dine, families, clans, and communities.”