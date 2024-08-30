Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures

The Associated Press
Friday 30 August 2024 00:46

AP Week in Pictures

Aug. 23-29, 2024

Spain’s annual Tomatina street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol, where workers on trucks tipped more tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz reached out to voters in GOP strongholds in southeast Georgia bus tour.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump as the former president ramped up battleground state travel.

Rescued from Gaza, Israeli hostage Qaid Farhad Alkadi returned to a hero’s welcome in the village he calls home, Khirbet Karkur.

Angelina Jolie dazzles Venice Film Festival with “Maria,” a biopic about opera legend Maria Callas.

Paralympic Games opening ceremony starts the final chapter on a summer of sport in Paris.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

