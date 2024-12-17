Texas jailer dies after being assaulted by incarcerated man, sheriff says
A Texas man being held in jail fatally assaulted a detention officer who was returning him to his cell following the one hour he was allowed out of his lockup each day, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Isaiah Patrick Bias, a 28-year-old who worked at the Ellis County Sheriff's Office for over six years, was assaulted Monday afternoon at the county jail in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Sheriff Brad Norman said during a Tuesday news conference that Arron Semeion Thompson, 45, from nearby Ennis, has been charged with capital murder in Bias' death.
“Most of the time, law enforcement officers and detention officers deal with good folks having a bad day. Occasionally, we deal with bad folks,” Norman said. “I can honestly say that my staff, over the last day, has dealt with pure evil."
Norman said Bias was a family-oriented person and beloved by colleagues.
“He was one of the kind of guys who if you needed help, he'd come help you,” Norman said.
Officials said Thompson has been in jail since last month on charges of assaulting a public servant, public intoxication and evading arrest.
Thompson's bond in Bias' death was set at $2 million. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Norman said the Texas Rangers will investigate.