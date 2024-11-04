Russian rocket launches Iranian satellites into orbit as Moscow and Tehran expand ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Russian rocket on Tuesday blasted off successfully to carry a pair of Iranian satellites into orbit, a launch that reflected growing cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled from Vostochny launchpad in far eastern Russia and put its payload into a designated orbit nine minutes after the launch. It was carrying two Russian Ionosphere-M Earth observation satellites and several dozen smaller satellites, including the two Iranian ones.

Iran’s two satellites, named Kowsar and Hodhod, were the first launched on behalf of the country’s private sector. In 2022, a Russian rocket launched an Iranian Earth observation satellite that was built in Russia on Tehran’s order.

Tuesday's launch comes as Russia and Iran have expanded ties in various spheres. Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of exploding drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine and helped launch their production in Russia. The Iranian drone deliveries, which Moscow and Tehran have denied, have allowed for a constant barrage of long-range drone strikes at Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Moscow and Tehran are planning to further bolster their ties with a “comprehensive strategic partnership” that is set to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s planned visit to Russia. The date for that visit hasn’t been set yet, but the Kremlin said it could happen soon.

Tuesday’s successful launch of the Iranian satellites atop a Russian rocket follows a series of failed launches suffered by Iran’s civilian space program in recent years. There have been five failed launches in a row for the Simorgh program, a satellite-carrying rocket.