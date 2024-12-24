Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger has died following an avalanche at a mountain resort
Sophie Hediger, a member of Switzerland's snowboard cross team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, has died following an avalanche at a mountain resort, the country's skiing federation said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday at the Arosa resort in Switzerland.
Hediger, 26, competed at the Beijing Games in the women’s snowboard cross and the mixed team version of the same event.
Hediger achieved her first two World Cup podium finishes in the 2023-24 season. Her best result was a second place in St. Moritz in January.
“We are shocked and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences,” said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser in a statement. “(She lost her life) tragically, brutally and far too soon.”
