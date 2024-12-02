Commodities firm Trafigura goes on Swiss trial over alleged bribes paid to win Angola oil contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For the first time in Switzerland, a multinational company faces a criminal trial Monday on charges of bribing a foreign public official, with alleged payments totaling about $5 million, to win lucrative oil industry contracts in Angola.

Commodities trader Trafigura Group said Sunday it intended to defend itself against allegations that its former parent company did not have “reasonable and necessary” measures in place at the time to prevent unlawful payments to a former employee of Angola’s state oil company.

The case underscores renewed allegations of bribery in the commodities trading business, which have ensnared other big participants such as Swiss-based Glencore, and Gunvor, which is based in Cyprus but has major operations in Switzerland.

Last December, Swiss federal prosecutors announced that the company and three people — a former high-level Trafigura employee, a former official with Angolan state oil company Sonangol, and an ex-Trafigura employee acting as an intermediary — were indicted for alleged roles in bribery.

The former Angolan official has been charged with having accepted bribes of more than 4.3 million euros and $604,000 from Trafigura Group between April 2009 and October 2011.

Trafigura said it has invested “significant resources” in strengthening its compliance program over a number of years. The defendants are entitled to a presumption of innocence as the court case plays out in Switzerland.

The trial at the Swiss federal criminal court in the southern city of Bellinzona is set to run through Dec. 20 but could be extended into January.

Trafigura, with headquarters in Singapore, operates in sectors like oil and petroleum, metals and mining, and gas and power, and has more than 12,000 employees around the world.