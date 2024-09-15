Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK royal social media accounts offer birthday wishes to Prince Harry

Britain’s royal social media accounts have posted 40th birthday wishes for Prince Harry, marking the milestone celebration despite longstanding strains following the publication of his explosive memoir, “Spare

Via AP news wire
Sunday 15 September 2024 07:58
Britain Prince Harry Turning 40
Britain Prince Harry Turning 40 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Britain’s royal social media accounts posted 40th birthday wishes Sunday for Prince Harry, marking the milestone celebration despite longstanding strains following the publication of his explosive memoir, “Spare.’’

The Royal Family site shared an image of a beaming Harry with a birthday cake emoji and the caption “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!’’ The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the image, adding their own birthday wishes.

The post from the royal family account marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were giving up royal duties in January, 2020. They moved to America and said they hoped to become financially independent, signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry famously shared his story in the memoir, “Spare.” In the ghostwritten book, Harry recounted his grief at the death of Princess Diana, a fight with Prince William and his unease with life in the royal shadow of his elder brother.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in