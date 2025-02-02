'Devils' take to the streets as small Spanish village celebrates the Endiablada festival
Every year in early February local residents in the small Spanish village of Almonacid del Marquesado celebrate the feast day of the Virgen of Candelaria, with "devils" and dancers taking to the streets in a vibrant display of faith and tradition
Every year in early February, local residents in the small Spanish village of Almonacid del Marquesado celebrate the feast day of the Virgen of Candelaria, with “devils” and dancers taking to the streets in a vibrant display of faith and tradition.
The village has celebrated the “Endiablada” (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3 since at least medieval times.
During the festival, men from the town dress up as devil-type characters in colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats.
Donning large, heavy copper cowbells around their waists, which clang incessantly, the men walk, dance and jump through the town’s winding streets and visit the cemetery.
Only men born in the village or descendants of villagers are allowed to be “devils” and participate in La Endiablada.
“(The cowbells weigh) about 13, 14 kilos (28-31 pounds), but for us it is not tiring because we live it, we carry it inside us,” said Carmelo Sánchez, one of the “devil” participants.
Young boys take part with small cow bells hanging from their backs, ensuring the tradition will continue into the next generation.
“It was very, very peculiar with so many cowbells,” said Hiroko Notomi, a tourist who was among the spectators watching La Endiablada. “It’s a very interesting festival and besides it is not like a big city festival, I liked that a lot.”