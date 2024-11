South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has charges against her dismissed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Suspended South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has had the charges against her dismissed, according to online judicial records.

Watkins was charged with assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31. She has been suspended from the women's college basketball team ever since and did not accompany her teammates to the White House in September to be honored by President Biden for their national championship season.

Court records showed Watkins' charges were dismissed Nov. 1. There was no immediate word on her suspension.

The top-ranked Gamecocks opened the season Monday night with a closer-than-expected 68-62 victory over Michigan in Las Vegas. They get a sterner test next time out when they face No. 9 N.C. State in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Watkins was a big factor in South Carolina's 38-0 national title season. The 6-foot-3 forward led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks. She averaged 9.2 points and was second behind WNBA first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso on the team with 7.4 rebounds a game.

She dunked once in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons, the first two dunks in the South Carolina program.

Watkins is expected to play an even bigger role with the team when she returns to the basketball court.

