Russia's former deputy defense minister detained on corruption charges loses an appeal

A former Russian defense official has been ordered held in pretrial detention on corruption charges after a court rejected an appeal against his arrest

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 August 2024 09:42
Russia Military Corruption
Russia Military Corruption (Sputnik)

A former Russian defense official was ordered held in pretrial detention on corruption charges after a court rejected an appeal against his arrest, state media reported Wednesday.

Former Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov was detained in Moscow last month pending an investigation and trial, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. He is part of several recent high-profile military arrests.

“The court examined the appeal of Bulgakov’s defense and decided to leave the appeal unsatisfied and the decision of the first instance unchanged,” state news agency Tass reported, citing the judge’s decision.

According to Tass, Bulgakov is charged with large-scale embezzlement. He reportedly oversaw the creation of a system to supply low-quality food rations to Russian troops at inflated prices. If found guilty, Bulgakov faces up to 10 years in prison.

Bulgakov was deputy defense minister from 2008 to September 2022, when he was dismissed. He was in charge of logistics at the time, and while the ministry had said that he was taking another job, the move was seen as punishment for flaws in supporting operations in Ukraine.

His ouster came shortly after Kyiv made swift territorial gains during a counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Seven top military figures have been arrested on charges of fraud, bribery or abuse of office in recent months, including Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested for bribery in April and later dismissed from his position.

Lower-level officers also have been arrested on fraud charges, including Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolov, a decorated airborne brigade commander, last week.

