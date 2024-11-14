AirBnB users will play gladiators in Rome's Colosseum under $1.5-million sponsorship deal
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights for the first time in two millennia under a $1.5-million sponsorship deal with AirBnB that aims to promote “a more conscious tourism.”
Under the deal announced by Airbnb and the Colosseum on Wednesday, the sponsorship by the short-term rental giant will cover the renewal of an educational program inside the ancient Roman amphitheater covering the history of the structure and gladiators.
Eight of the platform's users and their plus-ones will be able to participate in faux gladiator fights after the Colosseum's closing time on May 7-8, taking the same underground route used by gladiators in ancient Rome to reach the arena. People can apply for the experience on Nov. 27 at no cost, and the “gladiators” will be chosen by lottery.
The superintendent of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, Alfonsina Russo, told The Associated Press that the deal is in conjunction with the release of Ridley Scott's new film “Gladiators II," which opened in Italy on Thursday.
Russo characterized the sponsorship arrangement as one of the many such deals t o help finance projects at the park.