Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan charged with 2010 sexual assault in Quebec City

Canadian rapper K’naan who is known for the global hit “Wavin’ Flag” has been charged over an alleged sexual assault in Quebec City dating back more than 14 years

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 September 2024 09:26
Canadian rapper K’naan, known for the global hit “Wavin’ Flag,” has been charged over an alleged sexual assault in Quebec City dating back more than 14 years.

A charge sheet filed at the courthouse in Quebec City on Thursday says the rapper, whose given name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, is charged with one count of sexual assault from July 2010.

The arrest warrant alleges the assault took place between July 16 and July 17, 2010, dates that coincide with the musician’s appearance at Quebec City’s popular Festival d’été de Québec.

The case was before the court, but the accused wasn't present. His lawyers weren’t immediately available for comment.

The victim, whose identity is protected, was 29 at the time of the alleged assault.

The Somalia-born musician grew up in Toronto, but resides in Brooklyn, New York, according to the charge sheet.

K’naan was given the cultural impact award at Canada’s SOCAN Awards on Tuesday for the global resonance of the 2009 hit “Wavin’ Flag.”

