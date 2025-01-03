11 injured in small plane crash in Southern California
Eleven people were injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.
Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.
Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.
It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.
Video footage from KABC shows white smoke coming from the top of a large building.
The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.
Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.