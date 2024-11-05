German police arrest 8 suspected members of a far-right militant group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Police in Germany on Tuesday arrested eight suspected members of a far-right militant organization, Germany's public prosecutor said.

The suspects, some of them minors and adolescents, were allegedly part of a group of around 15-20 individuals called Sächsische Separatisten, or Saxonian Separatists, that is characterized by racist, antisemitic and partially apocalyptic ideas, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Its members are united in a profound rejection of the liberal democratic order and believe that Germany is nearing ‘collapse,’" the statement said.

It said the group plotted to seize power in Saxony and potentially other eastern German states "to establish governmental and societal structures inspired by National Socialism.”

"Even ethnic cleansing was part of their inhuman plans,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement.

He said that the arrests were a reminder that the German constitutional state and the free and democratic order “are under threat from many sides.”

"We must do everything we can to defend our liberal democracy against its enemies,” he said.

The eight men were arrested in different location across Saxony and their alleged ringleader was apprehended in Poland. More than 450 police officers and special forces searched 20 premises in connection with the arrests.

The prosecutor's office said that since its founding in 2020, the militant group made continuous preparations for the perceived inevitable and violent change of government.

It said its members, including the arrested suspects, repeatedly completed paramilitary training in combat gear, practiced specifically urban warfare, firearms handling and other skills. The group also procured military hardware, such as camouflage fatigues, combat helmets, gas masks and bullet-proof vests, the statement said.

Seven other suspects were also investigated in the raids but not detained.

Germany has repeatedly busted far-right groups wanting to overthrow the government.

In 2022, a group of so-called Reichsbuerger planned to storm into the parliament building in Berlin and arrest lawmakers, according to prosecutors. It allegedly intended to negotiate a post-coup order primarily with Russia, as one of the allied victors of World War II.

German government and security officials have warned for years of the growing threat by far-right extremists to Germany's democratic order.