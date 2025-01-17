Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's Stanley Cup rings found elsewhere in home after burglary
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin’s three Stanley Cup rings have been recovered after they went missing during a home invasion
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's three Stanley Cup rings have been recovered after they went missing during a home invasion.
Allegheny County Police announced Thursday that the rings were discovered in another part of Malkin's home in Sewickley Heights, a northwest city suburb.
Malkin reported the burglary on Jan. 11, when he returned home following Pittsburgh's 5-0 loss to Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena. While the rings have been found, the investigation into the break-in remains open.
The 38-year-old Malkin is the latest victim in a series of home invasions of high-profile athletes. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s house was targeted while the Bengals played Monday Night Football in Dallas in December.
The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October. In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis had his home broken into Nov. 2 and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.’s home was burglarized on Sept. 15 while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl