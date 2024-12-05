Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Digging crews resumed work early Thursday in the effort to locate a woman who authorities fear died after falling into a sinkhole above an abandoned Pennsylvania coal mine.

Fewer than a dozen searchers, including state police and excavator operators, have returned to the spot where 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is thought to have plummeted through a freshly opened sinkhole about three days ago.

Authorities said late Wednesday they no longer think they will find Pollard alive. She was last seen Monday evening, searching for her lost cat, Pepper. Her car was discovered some 10 hours later, not far from her house in the village of Marguerite, with her 5-year-old granddaughter inside, unharmed.

After overnight snowfall left a thin coating on the ground, work crews were maneuvering a bulldozer and crane near the sinkhole. State police on the scene said an update on the search might be provided later in the day.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Trooper Steve Limani told reporters late Wednesday that work would not continue overnight, as they had seen no signs of life or any other reason to press the dig in ways that could risk harm to rescuers.

The hole is located by Monday's Union Restaurant in Marguerite, a Westmoreland County community some 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Pollard's vehicle was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the sinkhole, which authorities believe may have opened just as Pollard walked over an area of mine subsidence.

Efforts to find her have been frustrated by treacherous conditions for search crews inside the mine, including water and sticky mud, wooden supports that have been in place since the mine was last in operation some 70 years ago, and areas where the roof has caved in.

Freelance photographer Matt Freed contributed from Unity Township, Pennsylvania.