Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.

Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22.

Whitehead, who says she never smoked or drank alcohol, was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She has credited her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing and listening to music.

Whitehead told the New Castle News in September 2023 that she hasn’t set a goal on how long she wants to live but noted, “I'll live as long as the Lord lets me.”