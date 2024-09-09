Highlights of the Paralympic games in Paris
Highlights of the Paralympic games in ParisShow all 32
Your support helps us to tell the story
As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.
Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.
Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election
Andrew Feinberg
White House Correspondent
A gallery of highlights from the Paralympics, captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games. France's exceptional summer of Olympic and Paralympic sports wrapped up with a massive, inclusive dance party after weeks of sporting achievements.