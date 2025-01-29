Ohio State quality control coach is on administrative leave amid university investigation
Ohio State defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger has been on administrative leave for the last month while the university investigates him.
The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch reported Wednesday that the university’s human resources department sent Lyberger a letter on Dec. 27 that noted he would be placed on leave immediately. The investigation is being conducted by the university office that deals with complaints of harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct.
The Dispatch obtained the letter through a public records request.
Sam Shamanky, an attorney for Lyberger, told The Dispatch that “my client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously.” Shamansky added that, “We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
Lyberger has been part of Ohio State’s football staff for the last four seasons. He previously had worked two seasons as a defensive assistant at Bucknell, and he was a graduate assistant at Ohio Dominican before that.
He played at Slippery Rock before graduating in 2016.
