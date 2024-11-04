Ohio jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-police officer charged in the shooting death of Andre Hill
A jury in Ohio has reached a verdict in the trial of a former police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A jury on Monday reached a verdict in the trial of a former police officer charged with murder and reckless homicide in the shooting of Andre Hill, a Black man who was holding a cellphone and keys when he was killed.
The verdict is expected to be announced shortly.
Officer Adam Coy, who served nearly 20 years with the Columbus police force, shot Hill four times in a garage nearly four years ago. Coy, who is white, was fired after the shooting. He later told jurors that he thought Hill was holding a silver revolver.
Police body camera footage showed Hill inside the garage of a friend’s house holding up a cellphone in his left hand, his right hand not visible, seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. Almost 10 minutes passed before officers at the scene began to aid Hill, who lay bleeding on the garage floor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.