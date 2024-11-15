Recalled California DA charges county jail staff in 2021 in-custody death of inmate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A San Francisco Bay Area district attorney recalled in the Nov. 5 election filed criminal charges this week against 11 former and current staff of a county jail for the 2021 in-custody death of a man who was left unchecked in his cell for days.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Thursday that felony dependent adult abuse charges were filed against seven county sheriff’s deputies, two former deputies and two medical staffers at Santa Rita Jail. If convicted, the maximum for each defendant is four years in state prison.

Three of the defendants are also charged with falsifying documents related to the death of Maurice Monk, 45, who was found unresponsive in his cell in November 2021 after a month in custody.

Price was elected in 2022 on a progressive platform that included holding corrections officials accountable for in-custody deaths. It is uncertain if her successor will pursue the charges after Price was ousted by voters in a rare recall election.

Monk was arrested in October after being accused of disorderly conduct and refusing to leave a transit bus. He was sent to jail after failing to appear on a bench warrant for a previous and unrelated misdemeanor offense on a transit bus line, her office said.

A lawsuit filed by Monk's family said footage from jail deputies’ body cameras showed that the deputies as well as nurses dropped food and medication into Monk’s cell as he lay unresponsive for three days, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The county settled the family’s lawsuit for $7 million last year.