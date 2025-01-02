Home of former top NYPD official searched amid allegations he demanded sex for overtime pay
Law enforcement officers have been searching the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned last month after being accused of sexual misconduct
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.
Authorities executed search warrants at several locations, including the home of Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
“At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," the statement said.
Maddrey's accuser was the NYPD’s top earner in fiscal year 2024, according to payroll data, pulling in more than $400,000. More than half was overtime pay. In her federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, she claimed Maddrey engaged in “quid pro quo sexual harassment” by coercing her to “perform unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities.”
Maddrey, through his lawyer, described it as a “consensual, adult relationship” and denied allegations of sexual misconduct.
Tisch directed questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, which declined to comment.