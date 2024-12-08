AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Texas and Penn State remained in the top five after losing conference championship games and Arizona State appeared in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.

Unbeaten Oregon, with its win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, will go into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team for the eighth straight week and the unanimous choice for the sixth in a row. The poll was released shortly before the CFP rankings.

Alabama and SMU, both hoping for the final at-large spot in the playoff, were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, in the Top 25.

Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game earned the Bulldogs a three-spot promotion. The Bulldogs, like Oregon, locked up a first-round bye in the playoff.

Notre Dame, idle Saturday and in line for an at-large playoff bid, rose one spot to No. 3 for its highest ranking since late in the 2020 season. Texas and Penn State each slipped two spots and were set to be at-large playoff picks.

Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State — all set to be in the playoff — rounded out the top 10.

Alabama remained No. 11 and SMU dropped three spots to No. 12 after its 34-31 loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Clemson earned the ACC's automatic playoff bid and was No. 13 behind the Mustangs.

Arizona State's win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game gave the Sun Devils their first 11-win season since 1996 and their first top-10 ranking since they were No. 7 following an 8-1 start in 2014.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football