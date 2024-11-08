Man is charged in highway shootings around North Carolina's capital city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man accused of firing at occupied cars on a busy North Carolina highway, injuring one person, has been charged with assault and other counts, police said Friday.

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, Raleigh police said in a news release.

A second person who was detained at the time of the man's arrest has been released without any charges. Police had said Thursday that the second person was at the home where the suspect was taken into custody.

The string of shootings at cars on a busy highway and nearby homes raised concerns in the area around North Carolina's capital. No information on a motive has been disclosed.

The case began to get attention after several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and suburban Cary around the Wednesday morning rush hour, police have said. Reports of other similar shootings then emerged.

Authorities said eight vehicles were struck — two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A police news release also said the four other shootings struck homes Wednesday. Raleigh's police chief said Thursday that the shootings were connected.

One of the shootings struck a woman in the leg early Monday while she was traveling on I-40, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.