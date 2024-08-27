Anaheim Ducks will move local broadcasts from Bally to over-the-air channel and streaming

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Anaheim Ducks are the latest NHL team to move their local game broadcasts from a regional sports network to a combination of direct to consumer streaming and local broadcasts.

The Ducks announced on Tuesday that 65 games next season will be on an over-the-air channel in Los Angeles. They are also partnering on a multi-year deal with A Parent Media Co. Inc. to stream all games free of charge regionally on the Victory+ streaming service.

Anaheim's contract with Diamond Sports Group expired at the end of the 2023-24 season. Games had aired on Bally Sports West.

“The Ducks are already a significant content coordinator and have a team president with a broadcasting background,” said Jason Walsh, the chief operating officer for A Parent Media.

The Ducks are the third team this offseason to announce a change to their broadcast model. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are moving their local broadcasts to Scripps Sports, while the Dallas Stars will also stream games regionally on Victory+.

“We are so pleased to announce that fans in our entire television market, via stream or traditional television (cable or over-the-air) will see locally broadcast games free of charge,” said Ducks president Aaron Teats in a statement. “It is a significant organizational priority to connect Ducks fans with our entire market and for every fan in our region to have the opportunity to watch Ducks games without cost across multiple, accessible platforms.

The over-the-air games will be on Fox 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13).

The announcers for the broadcasts have not been announced, but it is anticipated to remain intact. Brian Hayward has been the analyst since the franchise began play in 1993, while John Ahlers has done play-by-play for 22 seasons.

The streaming app from Victory+ will be available for download on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones in September. It will allow Ducks' fans in the regional territory of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as Hawaii, to watch the games. It will be offered as a free, ad-supported streaming service.

Diamond Sports Group, which distributes the networks under the Bally name, has been in bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since last March. According to filings last Friday, Diamond will carry games for eight NHL teams during the 2024-25 season, including the Los Angeles Kings.

Diamond also has agreements in Southern California with baseball's Los Angeles Angels and the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL