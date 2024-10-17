Cissy Houston mourned by Dionne Warwick, politicians and more at longtime church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Dionne Warwick, BeBe Winans, Darlene Love and a massive choir helped celebrate the life of gospel icon Cissy Houston during a music-filled memorial Thursday in the Duchess of Gospel’s hometown of Newark.

The ceremony at New Hope Baptist Church — where Houston was a congregant and choir leader for decades — was decorated with framed photos of Houston and her coffin was placed in front of the pulpit. The church also held daughter Whitney Houston's funeral more than a decade ago.

“She gave so much. She gave me the right to be me,” said Warwick, 83, the 91-year-old Houston’s niece. “Cissy, I’m going to miss you.”

Houston, a two-time Grammy-winning soul and gospel artist who sang with Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, died Oct. 7.

A portrait emerged from the speakers of a woman of great faith and deep love but also one who suffered fools poorly. “No one else could cut you in Jesus’ name,” Winans joked as the mourners roared. “You didn’t have to say words. She could cut you with her eyes.”

He also told a story of her compassion: When Whitney Houston died, Winans got a call from Cissy. “I’m just calling to check on you,” she told him. ”At that moment, her strength became my strength.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka read a proclamation created in her honor and Gov. Phil Murphy called Houston a “musical legend” who “embodied the very soul of New Jersey.”

“While each one of us are born with a voice, only a select few of us are endowed with a voice that is powerful enough to reach into the hearts of millions and millions of listeners around the world, a voice that is powerful enough to soothe the pain of heartbreak or to carry the euphoria of falling in love,” the governor said.