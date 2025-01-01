Driver runs down two New Zealand police officers, killing one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A driver ran down two New Zealand police officers down as they patrolled on foot in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing one and seriously injuring the other, the country’s police chief said.

The attack jolted a country where the killing of police officers on duty is rare.

The vehicle drove into the officers “at speed” as they performed a routine patrol of a parking lot, before the driver turned and rammed a police car, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters in the South Island city of Nelson. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged over the incident shortly after it happened at about 2 a.m. local time.

One of the officers, a woman, died in a local hospital hours later.

The other was in serious condition but was expected to make a full recovery, Chambers said. A third officer who was in the rammed police car received a concussion and two members of the public were hurt, one of them after coming to help the injured officers.

Chambers condemned the “senseless act of an individual who appears to have been determined to cause harm,” although he did not suggest a motive.

“There was, at this stage, no indication that was what about to occur, occurred,” Chambers said.

New Zealand’s Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the officers were “targeted in what I consider a very cowardly attack.”

The attack happened in a downtown area of Nelson — population 55,000 — close to the street where the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations had concluded two hours before.

Before Wednesday, the last killing of a police officer on duty in New Zealand was in 2020, when an officer was shot by a fleeing driver. 33 other officers have died through criminal acts while on duty since 1890, according to police records.

The woman killed, Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, had been an officer for 38 years and was “well-known and hugely respected member of the Nelson community", Chambers said. She is survived by a spouse and children.

The man charged is due to appear in court on Friday.