John Sterling back in New York Yankees' radio broadcast booth, 5 months after retirement

John Sterling returned to the New York Yankees’ radio broadcast booth, five months after announcing his retirement

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 24 September 2024 21:09
Yankees Sterling Baseball

John Sterling returned to the New York Yankees' radio broadcast booth on Tuesday night, five months after announcing his retirement.

Sterling had retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season. He was back working with partner Suzyn Waldman on the WFAN broadcast for the start of the team's final regular-season homestand.

Sterling, who turned 86 on July 4, intends to work the rest of the regular season and all postseason Yankees games.

