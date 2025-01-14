Too early to prep the garden for spring? Nope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As I write this, snow is falling outside my suburban New York window, and I feel like I just stored my gardening tools and patio umbrella for the season. And yet, with the winter solstice in the rearview mirror, it’s already time to start preparing for spring.

Testing Seeds

This morning, I sorted dozens of seed packets by their expiration dates. Seeds are typically considered “fresh” within a year of packaging, but can be perfectly fine for longer. We just can’t be sure without testing them for viability.

So, I’ll fold a few into a wet paper towel and place it in a plastic bag. In about 10 days, I’ll compute the percentage that sprouted to get an idea of how much excess I should sow to attain the number of desired plants. If less than 50% of them sprout, I’ll likely ditch the pack and start new seeds.

If I don’t do this now, the nurseries currently filling my mailbox with catalogs may run out of my favorite seeds before I realize I need them, and my procrastination will haunt me all summer.

Being prepared for early planting

I brought my grow lights up from the basement and will plug them in to ensure they’re still glowing. If necessary, I’ll pick up or order replacement bulbs so as not to delay the seed-starting whim that’s on track to catch me by surprise when I’m in my pajamas on a random morning six to eight weeks from now. I’ll grab a bag of sterile seed-starting potting mix while I’m at it.

Caring for equipment

I also need to sharpen my pruning shears, which weren’t as sharp as I would have liked last year.

And lawnmowers should undergo annual maintenance. Bringing yours in for service now will keep you from getting caught in a spring backlog that may keep you waiting until your grass resembles shag carpeting.

The unpredictable fall weather took my poor plants and me by surprise this year, seemingly holding onto summer’s heat until a millisecond before overnight temperatures dropped below freezing. There simply wasn’t time to properly clean hand tools, which were needed far longer than usual, before stashing them in a quick and chaotic rush.

Now, I can clean off dirt and rust, then, at my leisure, lightly coat my beloved trowel in oil to prevent corrosion.

And because of winter’s late and sudden arrival, I didn’t get to turn off my outdoor water supply. I realized this last week when I turned on the hose to rinse away a “gift” left on my walkway by my Havanese, Miguel, and instead was soaked by an erratic spray launched directly from the bib, or outdoor faucet. Yes, it was cold.

If, like me, you were caught off-guard and then distracted with holiday preparations, inspect hoses, drip systems and sprinklers for damage now so that your spring plants don’t go thirsty while you scramble to troubleshoot.

Sure, you could procrastinate until spring, but ticking off garden-related chores over winter bestows a favor on your future self. And who knows? He or she may pay you back next fall.

