Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal
Juan Soto will be introduced by the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday, a day after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized.
Soto chose the Mets' offer on Sunday, deciding to leave the Yankees after helping them reach the World Series in his only season in the Bronx.
The 26-year-old's contract value eclipsed Shohei Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Its length topped Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year agreement with San Diego that runs through 2034.
Soto has the right to become a free agent again after five years, but the Mets can void that right by adding $40 million to the final 10 years of the deal and raising the total to $805 million.
Soto batted .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks this year. The 26-year-old has a .285 batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs and 769 walks over seven major league seasons with Washington, San Diego and the Yankees.
