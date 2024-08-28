Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Percival Everett, Louise Erdrich and Jason Reynolds among finalists for $50,000 Kirkus Prizes

Percival Everett’s “James,” a reworking of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the enslaved Jim’s perspective, is among the fiction finalists for the 11th annual Kirkus Prize

Hillel Italie
Wednesday 28 August 2024 10:42
Books-Kirkus-Prize
Books-Kirkus-Prize

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Percival Everett's “James,” a reworking of Mark Twain's “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the enslaved Jim's perspective, is among the fiction finalists for the 11th annual Kirkus Prize.

Kirkus Reviews, a leading book review publication, announced finalists Wednesday in fiction, nonfiction and young reader's literature, with winners in each category receiving $50,000. Other nominees range from new novels by Richard Powers and Louise Erdrich, to nonfiction works on abortion rights, the Iraq War and the space shuttle Challenger tragedy, to a picture book by Jason Reynolds.

Besides “James,” fiction finalists include Erdrich's "The Mighty Red," Powers' “Playground,” Jennine Capó Crucet's “Say Hello to My Little Friend,” Paul Lynch's “Prophet Song" and Rufi Thorpe's “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”

Steve Coll's “The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the CIA, and the Origins of America’s Invasion of Iraq” and Adam Higginbotham's “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism And Disaster on the Edge of Space” are nonfiction nominees, along with Tessa Hull's “Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir,” Olivia Laing's “The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise,” Shefali Luthra's “Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America” and Carvell Wallace's “Another Word for Love: A Memoir.”

Among the finalists for young reader's literature were two picture books: Joanna Ho's “We Who Produce Pearls,” illustrated by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya; and Reynolds' Langston Hughes tribute, “There Was a Party,” illustrated by brothers Jerome and Jarrett Pumphrey. Nominees also include two middle grade books, Hiba Noor Khan's “Safiyyah’s War” and Sherri Winston's “Shark Teeth,” and two young adult releases, Kenneth M. Cadow's “Gather” and Safia Elhillo's “Bright Red Fruit.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 16 during a ceremony in Manhattan.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in