Luxury real estate brokers charged in federal indictment with sex trafficking in NYC

Two luxury real estate brokers and their brother have been charged with sex trafficking, according to a federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that Oren and Tal Alexander, known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami, and sibling Alon Alexander worked together to “repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims.”

“This conduct was heinous,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in announcing the charges at a news conference in his Manhattan office.

Williams said the brothers used their wealth and influence to take advantage of victims from at least 2010 to 2021.

The brothers often used the promise of a romantic relationship to “lure and entice” the women into traveling with them or joining them in attending parties or events in which they covered flights, hotels and other expenses.

The women were then drugged and raped by one or more of the brothers, as well as other men, the U.S. Attorney said.

After the assaults, the brothers often gave their victims concert tickets and luxury items, Williams added.

The brothers often met their victims on dating apps or through their social connections, but also used party promoters to “source” women, according to Williams.

They also plied the women with drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and GBH, and frequently isolated them from others and physically restrained them during the assaults, he said.

Williams said the brothers were arrested in Florida on Wednesday and will be brought to New York to answer to the charges. He declined to say if others also will be charged as the investigation is ongoing.

“They were not acting alone,” Williams said.

Lawyers for the brothers didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

