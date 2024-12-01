Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame coach who led St. John's for 24 seasons, has died at 99

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lou Carnesecca, the excitable St. John’s coach whose outlandish sweaters became an emblem of his team’s dazzling Final Four run in 1985, has died at 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been his 100th birthday.

The university said it was notified by a family member that Carnesecca died in a hospital on Saturday surrounded by his family. St. John's said Carnesecca “endeared himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.”

Carnesecca was a treasured figure in New York sports in his day, affection for “Looie” never wavering in a city with little patience for its players, coaches, executives and owners.

He coached St. John’s for 24 seasons over two stretches -- making a postseason tournament each year -- and became the face of a university whose campus arena in Queens would eventually carry his name. A statue of him was unveiled before the 2021-22 season. When asked once in a question-and-answer sit-down with the school to describe St. John’s, Carnesecca said: “home.”

It was home where he coached St. John’s to 18 20-win seasons and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. It was home where he finished with a 526-300 record and had 30-win seasons in 1985 and 1986. And it was home where St. John’s became part of the foundation of the Big East Conference.

He was the coach of the year three times in a league that began in 1979 and quickly asserted itself as one of the nation’s best. Among his players during those early Big East years were Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson and Walter Berry.

Carnesecca coached St. John’s to the NIT title in 1989, although by then the tournament had long been a poor cousin to the NCAAs. He entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, the year he retired.

“I never scored a basket,” he said at his induction, forgoing a sweater for a crisp suit. “The players did everything. Without players, you can’t have a game.”

He was an old-school coach, grounded in fundamentals. And through it all, Carnesecca was a swirling, kinetic presence on the sidelines, arms flailing, legs kicking, shirt tails flying, all 5-foot-6 of him curled in exasperation over a missed shot or agonizing call. But his antics never crossed the line into chair-throwing fury.

Carnesecca was simply consumed by his players, a love for a game in his marrow, a lifetime spent in schoolyards, beat-up gyms and big-time arenas. He loved the “smell of the sweat” and the “feel of rubber burning” when sneakers met a varnished floor.

He remained the consummate gentleman in a sport populated by outsized egos, fierce recruiting wars and a relentless pursuit of the next contract. Mike Tranghese, a former Big East commissioner, once called him “our soul and our conscience” and “one of the giants of the game.”

Carnesecca never took himself too famously. He always believed a rough loss should never get in the way of a glass of Chianti and fettuccini with a Bolognese sauce. He held clinics all over the world, making friends, offering toasts wherever he went. He was there with a kind word as well as a wisecrack in his breathy, raspy voice. His family tree may have gone back to Tuscany, but he could hold his own with the best of Borscht Belt comics.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody else in coaching like him,” longtime UConn coach Jim Calhoun once told the Hartford Courant. “Even if people hate the Big East nobody hates Looie. If you like basketball, you like Looie. If you like kids, you like Looie.”

Luigi P. Carnesecca was born on Jan. 5, 1925, the son of Italian immigrants. He grew up in Manhattan, in East Harlem, living above the grocery store and deli owned by his father. He took his heritage seriously, rooting for such New York Yankees as Tony Lazzeri and Joe DiMaggio.

After a stretch in the Coast Guard during World War II, he became the coach at his high school -- now the basketball power Archbishop Malloy. In 1958, he took an assistant’s job at St. John’s, his alma mater, where he had played baseball but not varsity basketball.

He worked for eight seasons under Joe Lapchick, the lessons about humility and hard work from the legendary coach lasting a lifetime. Carnesecca would later pass along to Mullin some advice he got from Lapchick: “A peacock today, a feather duster tomorrow.”

“I learned more when coach Lapchick cleared his throat than I could have at any clinic,” Carnesecca said.

He succeeded Lapchick in 1965, the 20-win seasons piling up quickly. But after five years, Carnesecca was not immune to the siren song of the pros. He coached the New York Nets of the American Basketball Association for three years, Rick Barry among his players.

Years later, during a 1982-83 season in which his St. John’s team would finish 28-5, Carnesecca reflected on the pressure of college coaching and his time in the ABA.

“I lost 50 games coaching professionally -- that was pressure,” he said. “I didn’t feel like getting out of bed. My mother could coach this team.”

Fred Lief, a retired Associated Press sports writer, was the principal writer of this obituary. Former AP Sports Writer Paul Montella contributed to this report.

