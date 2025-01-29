Ex-fire chief in New York City pleads guilty in corruption scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former New York City Fire Department chief pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy charge, admitting that he and others agreed to accept $190,000 in bribes to speed up safety inspections for customers of a former city firefighter.

Anthony Saccavino, who at the time of the crimes headed the department's Bureau of Fire Prevention, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where sentencing was set for May 14.

When Saccavino was charged in September, he was arrested along with Brian Cordasco, another former city fire chief who pleaded guilty in October to a conspiracy charge. Cordasco will be sentenced in March.

The arrests came amid multiple federal corruption probes of members of the administration of Mayor Eric Adams, although the prosecution of Cordasco was not believed to be related to those investigations.

Adams, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he accepted about $100,000 of free or deeply discounted international flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment in return for illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and members of the Turkish business community.

The Bureau of Fire Prevention is responsible for regulating the installation of fire safety and suppression systems throughout New York City and ensuring fire safety regulations are obeyed.

A plea agreement signed with the government recommended Saccavino serve five years in prison.

It also called for Saccavino to give up the $57,000 in bribes he received before the scheme was discovered. Authorities said Saccavino carried out the scheme from 2021 to 2023.

Authorities said Saccavino lied to his subordinates in the department to justify rushing improper requests to expedite inspections.

In a statement, Saccavino attorney Joseph Caldarera said his client “made a difficult decision to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge, prioritizing his family's well-being.”

“He respects the judicial process and believes this course of action is in the best interest of his loved ones,” Caldarera said.