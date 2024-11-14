Maker of Coach handbags calls off merger with company that produces Michael Kors accessories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fashion company Tapestry on Thursday said it's terminating its proposed merger with Capri because the two luxury groups don't expect to overcome an antitrust challenge within an acceptable time frame.

The companies agreed to a $8.5 billion deal in August 2023 that would have united Capri, the maker of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors shoes, handbags and accessories, with Tapestry, which produces the same products under the Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman brands.

But the deal has faced numerous obstacles.

In April, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry's acquisition of Capri, saying the deal would eliminate direct competition between the companies’ brands in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena.

The FTC also alleged that the deal threatened to eliminate the incentive for the two companies to vie for employees and could depress wages and workplace benefits. The combined Tapestry and Capri would have employed roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said.

Last month, a U.S. District judge halted the merger, saying it would reduce competition and hurt consumers.

Tapestry and Capri filed a notice to jointly appeal the decision, but Tapestry said Thursday the outcome of the legal process is “uncertain and unlikely to be resolved by the February 10, 2025 outside date.”

Capri shares slid 4.6% in premarket trading.

New York-based Tapestry called its first quarter “successful” and said it would accelerate growth in its organic business. The company said its board authorized a stock buyback plan of up to $2 billion.

Tapestry shares added 6.3%.