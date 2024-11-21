Casino workers who want smoking ended demonstrate in New Jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With their push to end smoking in Atlantic City's casinos going nowhere fast in either the courts or the state Legislature, casino workers and supporters of smoke-free gambling halls demonstrated Thursday outside a hotel where New Jersey's governor was due to speak.

The workers have been pushing for four years to end an exemption in New Jersey's clean air law that allows smoking inside the nine casinos. They say they or their co-workers are becoming ill with cancer, heart disease and other conditions related to exposure to second-hand smoke.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has said he will sign a bill to end casino smoking once it reaches his desk. But he has invested little political capital in pushing for it to happen. His office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A bill to end casino smoking has been stalled in the state Legislature for years without the state's Democratic leadership allowing it to progress to full votes in the Senate and Assembly.

And a lawsuit brought by the worker s in April is working its way slowly through the legal system; a judge refused to grant an order in August that would have ended smoking in the gambling halls.

The stalemate added to the frustration of casino workers who say they want the same workplace protections that virtually every other worker in New Jersey receives.

“It's horrible when you have three, four, five people blowing smoke in your face,” said Sandy Smolen, a dealer at the Borgata casino for the past five years and a 40-year veteran of the industry. “You can't get away from it. You go home with a cough you didn't have that morning.”

Elaine Rose, a frequent casino patron, voiced similar sentiments.

“As a player, I've walked into a casino, played a couple hours, and walked out with a bad case of bronchitis,” she said.

Whether to ban smoking is one of the most controversial issues not only in Atlantic City casinos, but in other states where workers have expressed concern about secondhand smoke. They are waging similar campaigns in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Kansas and Virginia.

The Atlantic City casino industry opposes a ban, fearing the loss of significant revenue and jobs if smokers stop coming to Atlantic City and take their business elsewhere.

But opponents say casinos in several parts of the country have successfully gone smoke-free without losing business.

A competing bill that would keep the current 25% limit of the casino floor on which smoking can occur, but impose other limits is also bottled up in the Legislature.

That measure would allow smoking in unenclosed areas of the casino floor that contain slot machines and are designated as smoking areas that are more than 15 feet (4.6 meters) away from table games staffed by live dealers. It also would allow the casinos to offer smoking in enclosed, separately ventilated smoking rooms with the proviso that no worker can be assigned to work in such a room against their will.

Ricky Foster, a supervisor-dealer at the Borgata for 21 years, said the frustration among workers is palpable.

“We're tired of doing Go Fund Me accounts for people's cancer and heart conditions, and they never smoked a day in their life,” he said.

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC