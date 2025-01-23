Jewelry designer, "Bling Empire: New York" cast member Lynn Ban dies at age 51

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix's “Bling Empire: New York” cast member Lynn Ban has died at age 51.

Her death comes weeks after the jewelry designer and fashion expert was hurt in a Christmas Eve skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. She later underwent brain surgery.

Sebastian Ban posted on his mother's verified Instagram account that she died Monday.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person," Sebastian Ban said. "She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

A native of Singapore, Lynn Ban was a fixture on the Netflix reality series in 2023. The show featured and showcased the lives and play of wealthy Asian Americans in New York City.

Ban also spent more than 25 years in the fashion industry, according to her online biography.

Her Lynn Ban Jewelry services private clientele and has been featured in major fashion magazines. Ban's collections also have been worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Madonna and Lady Gaga, her biography states.

She was “counted by industry leaders as an authority on fashion” and her experience included “product design and marketing, retail merchandising, artistic direction and working closely with designers on their collections,” according to the biography.

The Associated Press left an email Thursday seeking comment from Netflix.