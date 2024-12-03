Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell remembered as a kind leader who 'healed' Connecticut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alvin and Nancy Ravizza had only met former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell once, years ago at a Christmas tour of her official residence, but they decided to join the stream of other state residents, dignitaries and state Capitol insiders who paid tribute to the late Republican on Tuesday.

The couple from Berlin last visited the Capitol building when former Democratic Gov. Ella Grasso also lay in state in 1981. They said they still appreciate how Rell took control of Connecticut in 2004 after her predecessor resigned amid a corruption scandal that had rocked the state.

“She healed our state, being governor,” Nancy Ravizza said. “That’s my memory of her.”

“Truly a good woman," Alvin Ravizza said. "That's why we're here."

The state's second female governor — Grasso was the first — Rell served from 2004 to 2011. She previously served as a state representative and then as lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2004, at which point her running mate former Gov. John G. Rowland left office amid a federal investigation and possible impeachment. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a single federal corruption count and served 10 months in prison.

Days after her first swearing-in ceremony, nearly 1,000 well-wishers turned out to greet Rell at the state Capitol during an open house.

Rell, a mother of two and grandmother of four, died on Nov. 21 at a Florida hospital following a brief illness, according to her family. She was 78.

On Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats fondly remember Rell as a special breed of politician in today's world of division and derision — a kind, compassionate person who could be stern when necessary but was willing to work with the other side of the political spectrum.

“At her core, Jodi Rell was a respectful person of integrity who wanted to do her best for the people of Connecticut, and she was willing to work with Democrats, independents and Republicans," said former state Sen. Donald Williams, a Democrat. “And that’s why we had such a great working relationship, even though we disagreed on some issues.”

“I miss that era in our politics,” he added. “And I’m hoping we can get back to that.”

In a sign of Rell's penchant for bipartisanship, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont was scheduled to deliver one of four eulogies during an afternoon memorial service at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, where Rell's coffin arrived draped in a blue Connecticut state flag. Lamont said he and Rell became good friends after he took office and would appear together at the governor's residence to greet the public during the holidays.

“She had been out of office for 10, 12 years; people would greet her like they’d just seen her last week,” Lamont said. “I remember her always saying, ‘Oh, come on, just call me Jodi.’”

Former Republican Secretary of the State Pauline Kezer, who served together with Rell in the state House of Representatives, called her former colleague a “trailblazer” who took office under “tough circumstances" and successfully restored people's confidence in state government.

“She governed with calmness and firmness, which are two hard things to put together,” she said.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said Rell also had the gift of being “relatable," someone who often talked about shopping at the discount department store Marshalls. Her German shepherd was even named Marshall.

“She’s just a person that if you saw her at the grocery store or standing in line at Marshalls that you’d want to talk to,” Bysiewicz said. “And she is somebody that everyone respected.”