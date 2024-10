Self-described Nazi will be sent to prison for salute at sentencing next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A self-described Nazi will become the first person in Australia sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed Nazi salute when a magistrate sets his term later his month.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet told Jacob Hersant on Wednesday he will be sentenced to a “relatively modest term of imprisonment” at a court appearance on Oct. 23. “It will not be a severe term of imprisonment, but I have not determined the length,” Sonnet said.

The maximum potential sentence is 12 months in prison plus a 24,000 Australian dollar ($16,177) fine.

Hersant, 25, gave the salute and praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in front of news media cameras outside the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27, 2023. Hersant had just avoided a prison sentence on a conviction for causing violent disorder.

He gave the gesture six days after the Victoria state government made the Nazi salute illegal. The Federal Parliament passed legislation in December that outlawed nationwide performing the Nazi salute in public or to publicly display, or trade in, Nazi hate symbols.

Hersant became the first person convicted under the Victorian law when Sonnet him guilty on Tuesday following a hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Hersant’s lawyer Tim Smartt had suggested a AU$1,500 ($1,012) fine, saying the behavior was not at the serious end of the crime.

But prosecutor Daniel Gurvich disagreed. Gurvich described the offending as serious and called for a prison sentence.

Gurvich noted that Hersant told media after he was convicted on Tuesday that, “I’ll still continue to give the salute, but hopefully police officers don’t see it.”

Sonnet told Smartt he was only punishing Hersant for making a Nazi gesture that he knew was illegal.

“I want to emphasis that I’m not punishing your client for holding his political views,” Sonnet said.

“He’s entitled to hold those political views however unpalatable, however offensive they may be to others,” Sonnet added.

Smartt will argue later on Wednesday why Hersant should not be held in custody until he is sentenced in two weeks.