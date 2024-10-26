Frankie Muniz's 1st race since landing full-time NASCAR ride spoiled by truck's mechanical problems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Frankie Muniz finished 33rd on Saturday in his first Truck Series race since the “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced he will become a full-time NASCAR racer next season.

Muniz, who is 38, recently made the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series.

Muniz has said he is confident his team could be successful in this series, but Saturday's race was marred by mechanical issues for his Toyota. He qualified 31st out of 34 cars.

He competed twice this season in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, including the opener at Daytona International Speedway, and has also participated in the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system.

Muniz said Friday that his ultimate goal as a full-time driver is to win races.

“I want to be the best," he said, "but realistically, the series is tough. There are a lot of good drivers and a lot of good teams, but I think if we could consistently be in the top 20 that would be a huge achievement for us.”

The former actor has been a race enthusiast for decades. Muniz drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500 — a race in which seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap.

Grant Enfinger of CR7 Motorsports won the race — his second straight win.

