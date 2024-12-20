The best and biggest concerts of 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliott, George Strait and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As The Associated Press’ music writer, Maria Sherman has seen more than 80 concerts in 2024. Here are some of her picks for the best and biggest shows of the year. Most shows on this list were seen in the New York metropolitan area — unless otherwise noted — and it excludes most one-off performances that cannot be repeated. Take a look at where you too can catch these artists.

Mariah Carey, Christmas Time

Dec. 17, Barclays Center

At the end of the year, when most massive pop tours come to an end, who else is there to take up the mantle but the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey? During her 2024 seasonal run, Carey performed holiday classics — both her own and the standards — and broke from the format just slightly to hit a medley of her biggest hits: “Emotions,” “Hero,” “Fantasy” and “We Belong Together,” among them.

HIGHLIGHT: The closer of her enduring classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” But for the final night of her tour in Brooklyn, there was an unexpected surprise — Rihanna was in the audience, and Carey signed her chest during an arena-wide sing-along of “Always Be My Baby.”

OPENER: Come on, like the Queen of Christmas needs an introduction.

SEE IT YOURSELF: Carey's Christmas shows have become something of a yearly tradition, so just wait until 2025.

Natalia Lafourcade

Oct. 10, Carnegie Hall

For the second time in her career, Natalia Lafourcade performed at Carnegie Hall, joined by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. There was nothing stuffy about it — the crowd danced in the aisles as the four-time Grammy Award winner made the historic venue come alive with her Latin folk, rock, bossa nova and cumbia.

HIGHLIGHT: Near the end of the performance, Lafourcade was joined by Jon Batiste for an improvised set. Suddenly, the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall felt intimate, like a private rehearsal.

OPENER: None.

SEE IT YOURSELF: Lafourcade doesn't have any dates currently forthcoming, but curious fans can check out her new “Live at Carnegie Hall” album, recorded at this concert.

Carin León, Boca Chueca Tour

Oct. 2, Madison Square Garden

Carin León is one of the biggest names in regional Mexican music and, live, confirms what fans of his music has always known to be true: This is a global phenomenon.

HIGHLIGHT: León does a dreamy cover of Chris Stapleton's “Tennessee Whiskey.” Next to his banda songs, it is a reminder that country music spans countries, cultures and borders.

OPENER: Who needs 'em!

SEE IT YOURSELF: León has a few more dates scheduled for April 2025, including in Florida and North Carolina.

Missy Elliott, Out of This World Tour

Aug. 3, UBS Arena

It is almost unbelievable: Before 2024, Missy Elliott had never headlined her own arena tour. And, the last tour she went on was in 2004, performing alongside Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Two decades later, the multihyphenate decided it was finally time to hit the road again for a true pop spectacle. And just like the title suggests, it was “out of this world.”

HIGHLIGHT: She's one of the most influential artists of the last 30 years, so pick your favorite: “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control” — the show was nonstop, a high-energy explosion that felt more like a once-in-a-lifetime event than a concert.

OPENER: Busta Rhymes and Ciara, Elliott's day one collaborators, joined for a show that felt like a party in outer space.

SEE IT YOURSELF: The tour has ended but catch Elliott at Coachella next spring.

Govern ors Ball: Chappell Roan, Sexyy Red, SZA, Peso Pluma

June 7-9, Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Look, summer music festivals aren't for everyone. But every once in a while, an institution will surprise you, for not only actually booking the superstars of today, well, today — but also by featuring an eclectic mix of talent. This year, Governors Ball delivered.

HIGHLIGHT: Now is the time to run, don’t walk, to see Chappell Roan. But you already knew that. You've had the “Hot to Go” dance committed to memory for ages now.

OPENER: Sexyy Red’s raunchy rap is a feature of many playlists for a reason.

SEE IT YOURSELF: Next June, back in New York.

George Strait

June 8, MetLife Stadium

The King of Country's songs are timeless, and live, tackled with a ton of heart.

HIGHLIGHT: You've heard “Amarillo by Morning” performed at a local dive. Now hear it in a stadium of tens of thousands, by Strait himself and his big band.

OPENER: Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, with Stapleton joining Strait for their 2024 collaboration, “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

SEE IT YOURSELF: Strait doesn't have forthcoming shows scheduled but never say never.

The Rolling Stones, Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds

May 23, MetLife Stadium

One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands of all time plays two hours of nonstop hits, pulling from their 60-year discography and then some. What else could you ask for?

HIGHLIGHT: Simply put — Mick Jagger's endurance.

OPENER: The inventive Jon Batiste, who tickles the ivories like he invented the piano.

SEE IT YOURSELF: The Stones’ North American tour has concluded, but knowing these guys? They'll be on the road again before you know it.

Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Summer Tour

May 21, Madison Square Garden

Say it again for the people in the back: Megan Thee Stallion sold out Madison Square Garden on her first tour ever. That's some real hot girl ... success.

HIGHLIGHT: “WAP!” Bonus points if Cardi B makes a surprise appearance, like she did at the New York date.

OPENER: Tennessee rapper GloRilla, recently named one of AP's 2024 Breakthrough Entertainers.

SEE IT FOR YOURSELF: Megan will hit Coachella in April, followed by Summerfest in Milwaukee in June.

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS World Tour

April 5, Madison Square Garden

Olivia Rodrigo’s glossy pop-punk is for the all-ages crowd and felt deeply by all. If women performing their rage has fallen out of vogue, Rodrigo has brought it back, full force.

HIGHLIGHT: Honestly? Whatever your favorite Olivia Rodrigo song is!

OPENER: The Breeders — fronted by the Pixies’ Kim Deal — legends of ’90s college radio and indie rock.

SEE IT YOURSELF: Rodrigo will be heading to a few festivals in South America in spring, before making her way to Europe for a few additional fests.

Bad Bunny, The Most Wanted Tour

March 14, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena

Bad Bunny’s show begins with an orchestra, whose symphonies quickly transition into the unmistakable strings of his monster hit, “Monaco.”

HIGHLIGHT: The horse. And the block of the performance dedicated to his past reggaetón hits, of course.

OPENER: There was no opener, but at one point, Bad Bunny did walk into the arena on a horse. A real one.

SEE IT YOURSELF: Bad Bunny's “The Most Wanted Tour” ended a few months ago. Catch El Conejo Malo next time.