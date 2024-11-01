Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East with bomber aircraft and warships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending additional bomber aircraft and Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region as an aircraft carrier and its warships are preparing to leave, U.S. officials said Friday.

Austin ordered several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East, according to four U.S. and defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

The moves come at a critical time as Israel's wars with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon rage, even as officials press for a cease-fire. The U.S. has repeatedly said it will defend Israel and continue to protect American and allied presence in the region, including from Yemen-based Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

The long-range nuclear-capable B-52 bomber has been repeatedly deployed to the Middle East in pointed warnings to Iran and it is the second time this month that strategic U.S. bombers will be used to bolster U.S. defenses in the region. Earlier this month, B-2 stealth bombers were used to strike underground Houthi targets in Yemen.

Officials did not provide specific number of aircraft and ships that will move into the region. There have been as many as 43,000 U.S. forces in the region recently.

According to a U.S. official, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and the three Navy destroyers in its strike group are scheduled to leave the Middle East by mid-month and return to their home port in San Diego.

The Lincoln and two of its destroyers are now in the Gulf of Oman, and the third destroyer is with two other warships in the Red Sea.

When the Lincoln departs, there will be no aircraft carrier in the Middle East for a period of time, the official said. To make up for that gap, Austin is ordering the deployment of other Navy destroyers to the region.

Those destroyers, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, would come either from the Indo-Pacific region or Europe, the official said.

The shifts are likely to result in an overall decrease in the number of U.S. troops in the region, largely because an aircraft carrier contains as many as 5,000 sailors. But the addition of bomber aircraft beefs up U.S. combat strength.

Eventually, it is expected that the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its three warships will move to the Mediterranean Sea, but they won't get there before the Lincoln departs. The Truman strike group has been in the North Sea, participating in a NATO military exercise.

Officials declined to say how long there will be a carrier gap in the Middle East. Military commanders have long argued that the presence of an aircraft carrier strike group, with its array of fighters jets, surveillance aircraft and heavily armed warships is a significant deterrent, including against Iran.

There are two destroyers and the Marine amphibious ready group – which includes three ships – in the Mediterranean Sea.