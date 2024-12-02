Michigan court clears way for trial in police officer's fatal shooting of Black man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Monday, clearing the way for a police officer to face trial for second-degree murder in the death of a man who was shot in the head in 2022.

In a 5-2 order, the court let stand a Court of Appeals opinion in favor of the Kent County prosecutor.

Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. He ran and physically resisted Officer Christopher Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license.

Video shows Lyoya was shot in the back of the head while on the ground.

Defense lawyers said Schurr, who is white, feared for his safety. Schurr claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Video shows the officer demanding that Lyoya take his hands off the device.

A Grand Rapids judge said there was enough evidence to send the case to trial, a low threshold under state law. The Court of Appeals affirmed the decision earlier this year.

“We hope to move forward as quickly as possible to have a final resolution for Patrick’s family who has been patiently waiting for years for this to occur,” prosecutor Chris Becker said Monday.

Defense attorney Matthew Borgula said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court's refusal to hear an appeal over the use of deadly force. He said a plea deal seems unlikely.

“I don't think Officer Schurr committed a crime,” Borgula said.

Schurr, an officer for seven years, was fired by the Grand Rapids Police Department two months after the shooting.