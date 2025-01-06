Punks distribute toys to children in need for Three Kings Day in Mexico City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a teenage punk 35 years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos wanted to teach his mother that his lifestyle wasn’t just about dressing in chains and spikes and listening to loud, accelerated music.

So he started a project called Kings Punks, where he collected and distributed toys for children living on the street on Three Kings day, also known as Epiphany, when children in Mexico typically receive gifts from the three wise men.

“The bases of punk are mutual support and solidarity,” he said Sunday night as the gift drive was in full swing.

Over the years many volunteers have joined his effort. Sporting black t-shirts from their favorite bands, black boots and glimmering piercings, the punks handed out scooters, dinosaurs and other gifts to children in the streets of Mexico’s capital early Monday.

“Dealing with children and the way you get attached and can be supportive to them that is priceless,” said Escobar, who is known locally as El Picos. “As we tell people we don’t want diplomas, recognition or anything, we are punks and that’s why we do it.”

In more recent years, Escobar has expanded beyond just the places he knows Mexican families are living in the streets to also include some of Mexico City’s migrant encampments.

Lucha libre wrestler Peter Punk – black tights and green and white mask – joined as well, participating in brief wrestling bouts on the pavement at each stop. Volunteers also string up a candy-filled piñata for children to bash.

One of the volunteers is shoemaker Marcos Grande. This year, he brought seven pairs of his boots to give away.

“The satisfaction of the children, bringing them a gift, a joy because many children do not have it, that is what is satisfying, taking it to where sometimes it does not reach, where they do not have the three kings but now here are friends, the group, the punks,” he said.